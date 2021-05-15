89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $61.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.88.

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in 89bio by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 71,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,669. The stock has a market cap of $433.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. 89bio has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

