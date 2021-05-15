8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $25,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

