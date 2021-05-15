9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CFO Edward J. Sitar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000 in the last ninety days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

