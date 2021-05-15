908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 908 Devices traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 1,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 635,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 286.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.23.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

