908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,896. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

