91,998 Shares in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cato alerts:

The Cato stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $306.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.