93,344 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 175,846 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,348 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 994.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTB opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.