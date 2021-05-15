Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 75,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

