Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $721.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,661,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.