ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.65.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

