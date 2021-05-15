Acas LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

