Acas LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

