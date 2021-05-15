Acas LLC Purchases Shares of 3,671 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $382.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $258.56 and a 12 month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

