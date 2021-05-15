Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Insider Ron Price Sells 6,282 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

