ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.58

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 8896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In other news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 128.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.