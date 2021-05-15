Ada Poon Purchases 7,129 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insider Ada Poon purchased 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.39 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$17,052.57 ($12,180.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.