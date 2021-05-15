Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADEVF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Adevinta Asa stock remained flat at $$15.90 during trading hours on Friday. Adevinta Asa has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92.

About Adevinta Asa

