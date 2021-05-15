Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $486.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.53 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

