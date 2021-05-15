AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $88.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

