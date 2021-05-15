AE Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,118,285. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

