AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $75.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

