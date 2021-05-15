AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $1,766,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

