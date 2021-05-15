AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

