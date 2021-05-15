AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $239.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

