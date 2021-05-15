AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of ACM opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

