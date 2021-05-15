Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AGGZF traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.