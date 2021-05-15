Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock opened at C$25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.72. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.35 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 over the last ninety days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.