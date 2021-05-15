Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS AFLYY traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.