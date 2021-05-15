Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

