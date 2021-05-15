Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. 20,325,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

