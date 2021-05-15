Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €24.00 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIXA. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.08 ($23.63).

AIXA stock opened at €15.50 ($18.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.49. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.73 ($10.27) and a 12-month high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

