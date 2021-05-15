Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.450-5.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.400 EPS.

AKAM traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. 1,257,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,934. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.