Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

