Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Cap of $281.71 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00010027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $281.71 million and $1.83 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00529837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00229803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.41 or 0.01157090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.49 or 0.01215480 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 136,414,237 coins and its circulating supply is 58,428,231 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

