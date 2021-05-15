Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

AKRO traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 199,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,654. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

