Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

