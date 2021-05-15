Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,660,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,057,000 after buying an additional 3,468,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 1,148,833 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 789,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

