Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $86.30. 89,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,511. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

