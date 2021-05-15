Algoma Central Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

TSE:ALC opened at C$17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$8.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.88. The stock has a market cap of C$653.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.25.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$154.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Algoma Central from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

