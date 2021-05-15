Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.51. 31,626,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.50. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

