Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.