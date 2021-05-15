Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALKT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 953,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,767. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

