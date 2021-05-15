Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.67.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. Allakos has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $1,492,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,460 shares of company stock worth $30,763,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

