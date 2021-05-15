Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) COO Louis Md Brenner Sells 25,215 Shares

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

