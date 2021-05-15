Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

