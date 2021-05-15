Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

AMOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $509.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

