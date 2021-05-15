Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $800,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $247,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.94 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

