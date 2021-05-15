Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

ALLY stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

