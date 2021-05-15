Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

