Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.